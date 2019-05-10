Blan’s Whitaker in MS state track, field meet

Blanchester eighth grader Ainsley Whitaker will compete Saturday in the OHSAA Middle School Track & Field State Championship meet.Whitaker is in the first flight of the discus competition, which begins 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Lancaster High School. Whitaker’s qualifying distance was 91-7, which she achieved April 25 at the Blanchester Middle School Invitational. She is one of 24 athletes scheduled to compete. The top throw going in to the state competition is 108-8.

