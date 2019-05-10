Massie trio makes college decisions

A trio of college decisions were made Thursday at Clinton-Massie High School. Seniors Karlee Rice and Mei Mei Davis chose their respective colleges to further their academic and cheerleading careers – Rice to Ashland University and Davis to Wilmington College. According to cheer coach Sheri Stulz, both Davis and Rice have made their respective college teams to cheer for both football and basketball. Also, Spencer Branham signed to play football this fall for Wilmington College. In the photo, Spencer Branham, athletic director Cindy Running, Mei Mei Davis and Karlee Rice.

