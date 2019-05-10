Massie opens tourney with no-hitter

CINCINNATI – Taylor Florea and Lindsey Carter combined for a no-hitter Friday as Clinton-Massie defeated Northwest 10-0 in a Division II Cincinnati Sectional game at Northwest High School.
The Lady Falcons, 23-4 on the year, will meet either Ross or Badin 5 p.m. Tuesday at Kings High School for a sectional championship.
Alexis Doan led the offense with a two-run homerun and three runs batted in. Natalie Lay had just one hit but scored three times.
Florea pitched four innings and Carter capped the no-no with one inning. Florea hit a batter but neither pitcher issued a walk.
SUMMARY
May 10 2019
@Northwest High School
Clinton-Massie 10 Northwest 0
NW 000.00…..0
CM 250.3x…..10
(10) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 3-1-1-0 Sivert 2-0-0-0 Lay 1-3-1-2 Anderson 1-3-0-0 Drake 2-0-1-0 Doan 3-2-2-3 Clayborn 3-0-2-1 Hickey 3-0-1-1 Florea 3-1-1-0.
2B: Hickey, Lay
HR: Doan
HBP: Sivert, Lay
PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO
Florea (W, 15-3)^4^0^0^0^0^6
Carter^1^0^0^0^0^2
HBP: By Florea 1