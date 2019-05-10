Blan’s Jacob Miller falls in go-to district match

Blanchester’s Jacob Miller lost in the Division II Cincinnati Sectional tennis tournament quarterfinal round Friday at the Camargo Racquet Club.

On Friday at Centerville High School in the Division I Centerville Sectional, Wilmington’s Avery Bradshaw opened with a win as did Brayden Rhoads over Braden Hitte of Franklin.

The doubles team of Caleb Reed and Jonathan Fender defeated Troy Vinson and Michael Langendorf of Middletown in their opening match.

None of the Hurricane players, however, were able to advance to the semifinal round and thus earn a spot in next week’s district tournament.

On Friday at the Camargo Racquet Club in Madeira in the Division II Cincinnati Sectional, Jacob Miller of Blanchester won his opening match and faced Clayton Amburgy of Clinton-Massie, who also won his first match.

Miller then outlasted Amburgy in the second round to move to the quarterfinal round.

The remainder of the Wildcats were ousted from the tournament on Friday.

Austin Faucett of Clinton-Massie won his first match 6-0, 6-3 over Colten Stamper but lost to Sean Schaefer 3-6, 5-7 in the next round.

Brennen Swope and Jason Martin were defeated in their opening match. Massie had to forfeit a pair of matches because of illness and test reviews, coach Rod Amburgy said.

On Thursday at the 5 Seasons Sports Club in the Division II Centerville Sectional, the East Clinton doubles team of Josh Cline and Jake Howard won their first match, 6-1, 6-1, over William Bryant and Josh Brannon of Stivers.

The doubles pairing of John Cline and Trent Garen were defeated 6-2, 6-3 by Derek Borsody and AJ Draughelis of Alter.

In the singles bracket, Grant Stonewell and Aidan Henson both lost their first matches – Stonewall 6-0, 6-1 to Nathan Boyce of Oakwood and Henson 6-1, 6-2 to Nathaniel Thomas of Stivers.

Hayden Pirman was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Cameron Hutchinson of Stivers in the first round then lost to Nathan Howell of The Miami Valley School 6-0, 6-0 in the next round.

Brian Miller of Blanchester High School had his tennis season end Friday at the sectional tournament. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_TEN_blan_BrianMiller2GC0413-1.jpg Brian Miller of Blanchester High School had his tennis season end Friday at the sectional tournament.

Tennis Roundup