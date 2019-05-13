Warriors calm Hurricane in non-league baseball 13-2

LEBANON – The Wilmington High School baseball team dropped a 13-2 game Friday at Lebanon.

The Hurricane, 3-15 on the year, has lost seven straight dating back to a 12-0 win over Blanchester on April 16.

Wilmington loaded the bases in the top of the first but failed to score. Lebanon scored two in the first on two hit batters, a base on balls and a dropped fly ball.

“We can’t make mistakes and win,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said. “We need to play almost perfect to win.”

Lebanon put eight on the scoreboard in the third to seal the win.

Ben McAllister, Matt Spears and Jake Vaughan had hits for WHS. Spears had the only run batted in.