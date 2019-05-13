WC track, field wraps up season at Keeler Last Chance

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The Wilmington College track and field teams completed their 2019 outdoor season Friday at the Dr. Keeler Last Chance Meet hosted by North Central College.

For the WC women, Cheyenne Rhodes, a Blanchester High School graduate, posted a personal best of 62.93 in the 400-meter dash. She was 19th overall.

Emma Burke ran 68.05 and was 18th in the 400-meter hurdles. Kayli Sullivan was 20th in the hammer throw 134-5.

On the men’s side, four Quakers ran the 5,000-meter event with Evan Whitaker clocking 15:23.61, Gage Clemens 16:16.81, Taton Bertsch 16:19.81 and Ryan Honkomp 16:41.77. Whitaker’s time is the sixth fastest in WC history.

Josh Cyrus ran a PR 4:17.63 in the 1,500-meters and Aaron Koch finished 18th in 58.62 in the 400-meter hurdles.

Joe Shuga finished in the top 15 in both the hammer throw (140-2) and discus (136-3) while Andrew Pacifico was 13th in the hammer throw (135-11).