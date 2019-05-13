Fisher leads Astros in skeet win over BV

Brody Fisher led East Clinton’s skeet club team to a 111 to 54 win this week over Buckeye Valley High School.

Fisher had a 42 out of 50 in the match to lead all shooters. Teams shoot two rounds of 25 targets per round.

“I am very proud of the team and their dedication to the sport,” EC coach Bruce Warren said. “The weather has not been our friend. Trying to learn the game, accomplish high scores through, wind, rain and, yes, snow has been very challenging, but the team has been fantastic through it all.”

Shane Streber was second in the most recent match and leads the team through three weeks with a 19.2 average.

Gage McConahay’s 21 out of 25 in the second round was his best score of the season. Carter Carey had a 2o out of 25 in the second round and Hayden Pirman had a 19 out of 25 in the first round with both being personal bests for the season.

SUMMARY

Week 3

EC skeet club

Shane Streber 20, 19; Brody Fisher 21, 21; Gage McConahay 16, 21; Blake Williams 15, 13; Cade Stewart 17, 16; Wyatt Riddle 11, 16; Carter Carey 17, 20; Hayden Pirman 19, 18.