Hurricane JV tennis captures Flight F title

The Wilmington High School junior varsity tennis team won the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic tournament F Flight Saturday on the WHS courts.

The Doug Cooper-coached Hurricane won all three singles courts – Isaac Martini at first singles, Marco Anicic at second singles and Sam Jacobyansky at third singles.

Wilmington finished with 18 points, edging runnerup Little Miami by three points.

SUMMARY

May 11 2019

Coaches Classic

@Wilmington HS

Team scores: Wilmington 18 Little Miami 15 Elder 12 LaSalle 10

First Singles

• Isaac Martini defeated LaSalle 8-2; defeated Elder 8-0; defeated Little Miami 8-5. Finished first.

Second Singles

• Marco Anicic defeated LaSalle 8-1; defeated Elder 8-3; defeated Little Miami 8-6. Finished first.

Third Singles

• Sam Jacobyansky defeated LaSalle 8-1; defeated Elder 8-5; defeated Little Miami 9-8 (7-4). Finished first.

First Doubles

• Collin Weber, Parker Henry defeated LaSalle 8-3; were defeated by Elder 4-8; were defeated by Little Miami 1-8. Finished fourth.

Second Doubles

• Nigel Banks, Blake Rhodehamel were defeated by LaSalle 6-8; were defeated by Elder 3-8; defeated Little Miami 8-5. Finished third.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Huffy_Hurricane-2.jpg