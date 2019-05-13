Wildcats hammer Falcons in tourney opener 17-0

INDIAN HILL – A move from its home field Monday did not impact the Blanchester High School baseball team in its Division III Cincinnati Sectional tournament game.

Mason Rector drove in four runs and the Wildcats hammered Aiken 17-0 in their tournament opener at Indian Hill High School. The game was just three innings, BHS coach Aaron Lawson said.

The Wildcats, 12-10 on the year, will play SBAAC National Division rival Bethel-Tate 5 p.m. Wednesday in the second round.

The Tigers and Wildcats split two games this season, BHS losing at homer, 14-6, and winning at Bethel-Tate, 6-1.

“We’ll have our work cut out for us against Bethel-Tate,” Lawson said. “We need to make sure we come ready to play.”

Three pitchers threw one inning each, Adam Frump, Rector and Dustin Howard.

Rector had a double and triple. Cole Ficke had a double, single and two runs batted in. Reagan Burch, Howard and Frump drove in runs. Hayden Tedrick had a hit and RBI.

“It was nice to play a clean game and do the little things right to start the tournament,” Lawson said. “We challenged hitters, made the routine plays and hit the ball hard.”