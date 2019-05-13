EC off to district after 12-5 win

KINGS MILLS – Kiera Brightman had four hits and Alexis Rolfe added three as East Clinton hammered Clermont Northeastern 12-5 Monday in a Division III Cincinnati Sectional softball championship game at Kings High School.

East Clinton, 8-10 on the year, will play in a Division III Southwest District championship game 5 p.m. Friday at Tippecanoe High School. The Astros will play either Versailles or Benjamin Logan, who play 5 p.m. Tuesday at Miami East High School in their tournament game.

After splitting two games during the regular season with the Rockets, the Astros jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first and added three more in the second.

The game, though still five innings to go, was all but over.

Mackenzie Campbell pitched seven solid innings, allowing six hits and striking out six.

Brightman had two hits in the first two innings as EC pounded out 16 for the game.

SUMMARY

May 13 2019

@Kings High School

East Clinton 12 Clermont NE 5

NE 100.013.0…..5

EC 430.212.x…..12

(12) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-3-1-0 Campbell 4-1-2-0 Durbin 3-2-2-2 Boggs 4-2-2-1 Brightman 4-2-4-1 Luttrell 4-1-1-2 Rolfe 3-1-3-1 Peacock 3-0-0-1 Talbott 4-0-1-1

3B: Luttrell

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Campbell (W)^7^6^5^NA^2^6