Frump preserves BHS win at warning track, 3-2

BETHEL – Adam Frump tracked down a long fly on the warning track to preserve Blanchester’s 3-2 win over Bethel-Tate Wednesday in a Division III Cincinnati Sectional championship game at BTHS.

The Wildcats will face No. 3 seed Roger Bacon 5 p.m. Monday in a district semifinal game at Midland Field 2.

Blanchester is 13-10 on the year. Bethel-Tate, the No. 4 seed in the sectional, ends its season at 16-5.

The Wildcats and Tigers split SBAAC National Division games during the season. Blanchester won at Bethel-Tate 6-1 and lost at home 14-6.

“That was one of the most exciting games I have been a part of,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We got out of back to back bases loaded situations in the sixth and seventh (innings).”

Lawson said starting pitcher Adam Frump gave the Wildcats a quality start.

“He was able to locate his pitches and keep the hitters off balance,” the BHS coach said.

Dustin Howard closed out the game, including the final out which had the Wildcat fans on the edge of their seats. With the bases loaded, a deep fly ball with two outs appeared destined to give the Tigers a chance at victory.

“Off the bat I immediately was thinking how can we make a play at the plate,” Lawson said. “Frump (in left field) turned and sprinted and caught the last out of the game on the warning track. If he doesn’t catch that ball, we lose by one.”

Blanchester bats were mostly silent but “we were able to draw some walks and move up aggressive base-running.”

Trenton Czaika had two hits while Brody Rice and Hayden Tedrick had one hit each.

”Overall, I am very happy with how the guys played,” Lawson said. “It is very satisfying with everything this team has been through this year we are able to make it back to districts and have a chance at a district title.”