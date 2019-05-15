Huffman leads WHS trio into regional meet

BELLBROOK – Carter Huffman had a good night Wednesday at the Division I Bellbrook District Track & Field Championship at Miami Valley South Stadium.

The Wilmington High School sophomore finished as runnerup in the long jump, hitting a 21-3.25 to earn a berth in next week’s Division I Southwest Regional meet.

He also competed on a pair of relay teams that advanced to Friday’s finals.

The top four in each event advance to the regional meet.

Brett Brooks was second in the boys discus with a toss of 138-0 and will continue his season next week at Wayne High School.

On the girls side, Kaitlynn Hickey was the first regional qualifier for the Lady Hurricane. She was runnerup in the shot put with a best effort of 33-1.5. Lauren Heard was seventh with a toss of 31-11.25.

Among preliminary events, the Hurricane had several advance to the finals.

The girls 4×800-meter relay team finished ninth, 11 seconds off eighth place. The team is made up of Sophie Burt, Samantha McCord, Skye Carpenter and Josie Nichols.

The boys 4×200-meter relay foursome of Grant Mayer, Carter Huffman, Malik Scott and Brandon Glass clocked 1:33.87 and have the sixth fastest time heading to the finals on Friday.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team of Anna Borton, Sylena Baltazar, Izzy Coomer and Sadie Bowman ran 51.93 and qualified sixth for Friday’s final heat.

The boys 4×100 is eighth going to the finals with a time of 45.02. Dre’Aunte Singleton, Huffman, Mayer and Scott made up the team on Wednesday.

The quartet of McCord, Baltazar, Coomer and Burt ran 4:31.37 and have the eighth fastest time going into the finals.

Other results had Cameron Coomer fifth in the long jump, 1.25 inches off fourth place.

Mason McIntosh was seventh in the pole vault, clearing 12-6.

Carter Huffman (right) and Malik Scott are on two of the WHS relays that advanced to the finals Friday at the Division I Bellbrook District Track & Field Championship meet. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_IMG_4900-2.jpg Carter Huffman (right) and Malik Scott are on two of the WHS relays that advanced to the finals Friday at the Division I Bellbrook District Track & Field Championship meet. Denise Thacker | News Journal File