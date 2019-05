The team of French Hatfield, Don Sicurella, Steve Olinger and Fred Stern had a 5-under par 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 16 and 17.

The rest of the field:

• 32: Bill Ross, Rocky Long, Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross.

• 34: Doggie Anderson, Herb Johnson, Bernie Rosenow, Rusty Smethwick.