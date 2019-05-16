Ross ends WHS baseball season 8-0

ROSS – The Wilmington High School baseball season ended Thursday with an 8-0 loss to Ross in a Division II Cincinnati District second round game at RHS.

The Hurricane ends its season with a 4-16 record.

“We will miss our seniors … Jake Vaughan, Alex Meyer, Ben McAllister and Matt Spears,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said. “They were leaders and a huge part of this team. We have some big shoes to fill.”

Wilmington left eight runners on base. Jordan Macik and Joey Bush both had doubles.

“We played pretty well,” said Roberts. “Their pitchers were excellent and they hit well one through nine.”

Jordan Tackett started on the mound for WHS and took the loss.