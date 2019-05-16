Henson 6th in long jump, advances to 800 final

PIQUA – Aidan Henson finished sixth in the long jump Thursday at the Division II Piqua District Track & Field Championship meet at Alexander Stadium.

Henson’s best jump was 20-0.5. The fourth place, and final regional qualifying distance, was 21-3.75.

Henson also advanced to the finals on Saturday in the boys 800-meter run, clocking a 2:04.66. He has the fifth fastest time going to the finals.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for next week’s regional meet.

On Saturday, field events begin at 1 p.m. with running finals set to start at 2:30 p.m.

