Richardson fastest Falcon going to Saturday finals

ST. PARIS – Clinton-Massie hurdler Rylee Richardson has the fastest time in the 100-meter event going to the finals Saturday in the Division II Graham District Track & Field Championship meet at Dallas Stadium.

Richardson ran 16.16 to post the fastest time from preliminary heats in the girls 100-meter hurdles. The time is, however, a tick slower than her seed time of 15.86.

Alec McDonald advanced to the finals with a 17.39 in the 110 hurdles. In the 300 hurdles, McDonald ran 41.64 which is third fastest among the eight going to the finals. McDonald was eighth in the long jump with a best jump of 18-3.25.

The girls 4×200 relay of Richardson, Molly Lynch, Ally Wellman and Ashley Doyle clocked 1:55.16 and have the sixth fastest time going to Saturday.

The boys 4×200 also is sixth with a time of 1:37.15. The foursome consists of Carter Frank, Devon Noble, Alec McDonald and Tate Olberding.

Lynch, Richardson, Wellman and Doyle ran 53.71 and have the seventh fastest time in the 4×100-meter relay.

The boys 4×100 ran 46.85 with the final time advancing to the finals being a 46.72.

Muterspaw finished the 800 prelim in 2:40.8, which is sixth fastest.

Voisey cleared 4-10 and finished fifth overall in the girls high jump.

Competition begins Saturday with field events at 3 p.m. and running finals at 3:30 p.m. The top four finishers in each event advance to the regional meet next week.

Among those athletes in finals on Thursday, the girls 4×800-meter relay of Emma Muterspaw, AJ Houseman, Nora Voisey and Kenley Robinson finished ninth in 11:31.43. The boys 4×800 placed 10th. Luke Lentine, Braydon Green, Colin McDowell and Logan Fisher ran 9:24.12.