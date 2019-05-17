Blanchester wins slugfest with Williamsburg 14-13

BLANCHESTER – In a tuneup for Monday’s district semifinal game, the Blanchester baseball team defeated Williamsburg 14-13 in a non-league slugfest at Bott Field.

Six of Blanchester’s 10 hits went for extra bases with Reagan Burch hitting a double and triple while scoring three runs.

Mason Rector had two hits and drove in three teammates. Brody Rice and Cole Ficke scored three runs each.

Six players took a turn on the mound for Blanchester. Six of the 13 runs allowed were unearned.

Blanchester, 14-10 on the year, will face Roger Bacon 5 p.m. Monday in a Division III Cincinnati District semifinal game at Midland Field #2.

SUMMARY

May 17 2019

@Bott Field, BHS

Blanchester 14 Williamsburg 13

(14) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-3-2-1 Czaika 4-1-0-0 Rice 3-3-1-1 Ficke 3-3-2-2 Howard 2-2-1-1 Rector 3-0-2-3 Tedrick 3-0-0-0 Potts 2-0-0-0 Stubbs 1-1-1-1 Frump 4-1-1-1. TOTALS 29-14-10-10

2B: Stubbs, Burch, Frump, Ficke, Rector

3B: Burch

SAC: Howard

HBP: Czaika, Rector

SB: Burch 2 Ficke 2 Rice 2 Czaika

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Rice^0.2^1^3^3^3^0

Rector^2.1^3^2^2^0^3

Czaika^1.1^4^5^0^0^0

Howard (W)^1^1^1^0^1^1

Tedrick^0.2^1^2^2^3^1

Burch^1^1^0^0^1^0