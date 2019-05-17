Brooks, Heys add regional meet to resumes

BELLBROOK – Brett Brooks, the standout Wilmington High School freshman, finished third in the shot put Friday at the Division I Bellbrook District Track & Field Championship at Miami Valley South Stadium.

Also, Simon Heys ran 9:39.35 in the 3,200-meter event. He finished fourth and will compete again at the regional meet.

Brooks hurled the shot put 46-4.5 and was just over three feet shy of the district champion, David Litteral of Carroll who had a distance of 49-7.75.

Brooks’ season best coming in to Friday’s meet was 46-6. He also qualified for the regional meet next week in the discus.

Wilmington’s other regional qualifiers from Wednesday’s program were Carter Huffman in the boys long jump and Kaitlynn Hickey in the girls shot put.

The Region 8 Track & Field Championship will be held Wednesday and Friday at Wayne High School. Field events begin at 5 p.m. and running events commence at 6:30 p.m. both days.

The boys 4×200-meter relay of Huffman, Grant Mayer, Malik Scott and Brandon Glass ran 1:33.98 and finished sixth overall. They were sixth going in to the finals.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team of Anna Borton, Sylena Baltazar, Izzy Coomer and Sadie Bowman ran a personal best time of 51.76 and finished sixth. They were 0.19 off the fourth place and regional qualifying time.

The boys 4×100-meter relay team finished seventh in 45.05 seconds. Team members were Huffman, Mayer, Scott and Zainne Cowin.

In the girls long jump, Sadie Bowman finished ninth with a jump of 14-3.

For Cayleigh Vance it was heartbreak in the girls discus. Her best of 103-1 was eight inches off the fourth place distance of 103-9. Aaliyah Huff was 10th with a toss of 96-0.

In the 800-meter run, Josh Andrews finished eighth in 2:02.17.

The girls pole vault competition had Emilee Pham finishing sixth by clearing 9-6.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team of Sami McCord, Baltazar, Coomer and Sophie Burt ran 4:30.23 and finished seventh overall.

The Wilmington High School girls 4×100-meter relay team established a new personal best time Friday. The quartet of Izzy Coomer, Anna Borton, Sadie Bowman and Sylena Baltazar ran 51.76, which topped their previous PR set on Wednesday. Cayleigh Vance, shown here during a shot put event earlier in the season, was fifth in the discus Friday.

TRACK, FIELD ROUNDUP