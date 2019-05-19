CM’s Rylee, Alec qualify to regional in hurdles

ST. PARIS – Hurdles are a thing this season at Clinton-Massie.

Rylee Richardson and Alec McDonald had strong days Saturday in hurdle events at the Division II Graham District Track & Field Championship meet at Dallas Stadium.

McDonald earned berths to the Region 8 championship meet in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Richardson qualified for the regional in the 100-meter hurdles.

Both athletes qualified for the Region 8 Track & Field Championship at Piqua Thursday and Saturday. Running preliminaries begin 5 p.m. Thursday with finals set for a 12:30 p.m. Saturday start.

Also on Saturday, the boys 4×200-meter relay team of Carter Frank, Devon Noble, Brendan Lamb and Corey May were fifth in 1:35.8. The fourth place and regional qualifying time was 1:35.22.

The girls 4×200 team of Richardson, Molly Lynch, Ally Wellman and Ashley Doyle were seventh in 1:54.64.

The same foursome ran the 4×100 and placed sixth in 53.43 seconds.

No other Massie athlete scored on Saturday.

Richardson ran 15.82 and finished third in the girls 100 hurdles. She had a 16.16 preliminary time.

McDonald was fourth in the 110s in 15.38 seconds and third in the 300s. In the 300s, McDonald had a photo finish time of 41.478 while the runnerup time was 41.471. Both officially go in the books as 41.48.