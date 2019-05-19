Schirmer, Ostermeier qualify to regional meet

PIQUA – Blanchester’s Regan Ostermeier and Clayton Schirmer were crowned district champions Saturday at the Division II Piqua District Track & Field Championship meet at Alexander Stadium.

Ostermeier won the discus with a throw of 114-11 while Schirmer claimed first place in the high jump by clearing 6-0.

Both athletes qualified for the Region 8 Track & Field Championship at Piqua Thursday and Saturday. Running preliminaries begin 5 p.m. Thursday with finals set for a 12:30 p.m. Saturday start.

Ostermeier will also compete in the shot put at the regional meet 5 p.m. Thursday. Discus will be held 11 a.m. Saturday.

In the high jump, Schirmer will compete 11 a.m. Saturday.

At the district meet, Schirmer was fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.6. The fourth place time was 16.3 seconds.

Olivia Gundler was sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34.84. The fourth place time was 2:31.63.

Tanner Creager was fifth in the boys 800 with a time of 2:03.31. Fourth place clocked in at 2:01.41. Ricky Davis was 10th in the 800.

Alexis Davis was eighth in the girls discus 85-3. Savanna Schutte was seventh in the girls pole vault. She cleared 8-0 while fourth place cleared 8-6.