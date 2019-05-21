6-under 30 wins Senior Golf League outing at Elks

The team of Gary Defayette, Gary Bishop, Ed Loomis and Mark Hess had a 6-under par 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had an eagle on No. 8 and birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 6.

Beginning June 1, the start time for both the Senior Golf League and the Community Golf League at the Elks 797 Golf Course will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The rest of the field on Tuesday:

• 31: Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Rocky Long.

• 32: Cliff Curtis, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill.

• 34: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Bruce Barrett, Steve Olinger.

• 37: Doggie Anderson, Bernie Rosenow, Rusty Smethwick, Denny Kruszka.