WHS trio out on first day of regionals

HUBER HEIGHTS – The first day of regional track and field competiton for Clinton County athletes didn’t go well for a trio of Wilmington High School athletes.

Wilmington competed in the Region 4 Track & Field Championship at Wayne High School’s Heidkamp Stadium.

The weather was a factor. It rained as the field events began then stopped and picked up again as the field events were wrapping up.

Several athletes slipped – one fell hard – in the shot put and discus rings. Officials at the meet had a leaf blower to dry the ring as well as towels to wipe the rings as well as the long jump board.

Carter Huffman, a sophomore, made the finals in the long jump competition. He finished eighth overall with a best jump of 20-7.25. That was his first jump of the competition.

Following a foul, Carter went 19-3.5, 20-0.5, 19-7 and 20-0.25.

The fourth place distance, which was good to qualify for the state meet, was 21-3.5.

Kaitlynn Hickey was the lone freshman in the girls shot put field. She finished 14th.

Her best throwing coming in to the reigonal meet was 33-1.5 but she came up short of that mark on Wednesday.

“It was a good experience,” WHS throws coach Eileen Grosse said.

Her first toss was 29-5 then she followed that up with her best at 31-11.25. Her final throw was 31-5.5.

A throw of 33-3.25 was the final throw to make the final flight of nine competitors.

Brooks, like Hickey the lone freshman in the boys discus, had a best throw of 130-8 which was his first attempt on the day.

He followed with throws of 128-8 and 116-8.

The last of nine throws to make the final flight was 132-11.

Brooks finished 11th overall.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

