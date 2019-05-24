Brooks season ends at Region 4 shot put

HUBER HEIGHTS – The first varsity track and field season ended Friday for Brett Brooks.

Competing at the Region 4 Track & Field Championships at Wayne High School, Brooks, the Wilmington High School freshman thrower, had two events to compete in at the Region 4 meet. On Wednesday he was in the discus competition and on Friday he was in the shot put.

He came in to the shot put off a 46-4.5 effort at the district meet but failed to match that in his final competition of the high school season.

Brooks’ first throw on Friday was 43-8.25 and, as things turned out, that was his best. He followed that with throws of 40-9.75 and 41-0.75.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

