Brooks season ends at Region 4 shot put

HUBER HEIGHTS – The first varsity track and field season ended Friday for Brett Brooks.
Competing at the Region 4 Track & Field Championships at Wayne High School, Brooks, the Wilmington High School freshman thrower, had two events to compete in at the Region 4 meet. On Wednesday he was in the discus competition and on Friday he was in the shot put.
He came in to the shot put off a 46-4.5 effort at the district meet but failed to match that in his final competition of the high school season.
Brooks’ first throw on Friday was 43-8.25 and, as things turned out, that was his best. He followed that with throws of 40-9.75 and 41-0.75.
