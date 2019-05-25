Lakewood scores 2 in 9th to overcome Massie 5-4

MASON – Lakewood scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth Saturday and defeated Clinton-Massie 5-4 in the Region 8 championship game at Mason High School.

Clinton-Massie’s season ends at 27-5.

Victoria Sivert had a two-run single in the second to give Massie a 3-1 lead.

Lakewood scored single runs in the third and fourth to tie the game.

Massie coach Anthony Lauer inserted Lindsey Carter in the circle in place of starter Taylor Florea in the fifth.

Carter pitched the rest of the game.

Massie took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth when Hailey Clayborn scored.

But the Lancers answered in the bottom of the ninth with two runs to advance to the state Division II Final Four.

