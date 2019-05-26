Richardson narrowly misses state track meet

PIQUA – In the blink of an eye, Clinton-Massie’s Rylee Richardson missed out on a trip to Columbus and the OHSAA Ohio Track and Field Championships.

Running in the 100-meter hurdles Saturday at the Region 8 Track & Field Championship at Alexander Stadium at PHS, Richardson finished fifth, just .06 of a second behind the final state qualifying spot.

Richardson clocked in at 16.15 seconds while Kaelynn Glanz of Napolean finished fourth in 16.09 seconds.

Three other Clinton County athletes competed Saturday in the Region 8 meet.

Two were from Blanchester and one from East Clinton.

Aidan Henson, the EC junior, finished 11th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.42. The final state qualifying time was 1:58.49.

In the field events, Blanchester senior Clayton Schirmer cleared 5-8 and 5-10 on his first attempt at each height.

But he missed on a trio of opportunities to clear 6-0 and finished 11th overall. The final state qualifying height was 6-3.

Regan Ostermeier, who had qualified for the state meet on Thursday in the shot put, was competing in the discus on Saturday.

Her best throw of the day was her first throw, 110-0, but it was well short of the final state qualifying distance of 124-11.

Ostermeier also had throws of 104-8 and 98-11, along with a trio of fouls.

Ostermeier is the lone Clinton County athlete to qualifying for the state meet. She’ll compete in the shot put 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium on the Ohio State University campus.

REGION 8 ROUNDUP