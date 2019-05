The team of Gary Bishop, Ed Loomis, Gary Newbry and Harold Anderson had a 5-under par 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Rocky Long, Butch Davis, Rick Webb.

• 31: Bruce Barrett, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill.

• 32: Don Sicurella, Steve Olinger, Dave Miller.

• 35: Bernie Rosenow, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick.

• 36: Jim Luck, Denny Kruszka, Cliff Curtis.