Summer camps scheduled at Wilmington

Wilmington High School will be hosting several athletic camps throughout the summer.

The Wilmington City Schools cross country program will conduct open roads sessions beginning Monday.

Those interested should meet at the front steps of Hermann Court at Wilmington College and should have running shoes, shorts, T-shirt, bottle of water and a watch or another timing device.

Sessions will be 8 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday and Fridays as well as 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays.

For more information contact coaches Brad Heys or Karen Heslop via email (bheys5@gmail.com or heslopk@yahoo.com).

A boys basketball camp will be held June Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Wilmington High School and the Rodger O. Borror Middle School gymnasiums.

A wrestling camp will be held June 4-6 in the wrestling room at the Borror Middle School wrestling room. Camp will run 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Contact coach Isaac Bray for more information via email (isaac.bray@wilmington.k12.oh.us).

A tennis camp will be held June 10-14 at the WHS tennis courts. For more information, visit www.midwestyouthtennis.com.

A lacrosse camp will be held June 25-27 at Alumni Field. The camp runs 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. For more information contact coach Adam Shultz via email (adam.shultz@wilmington.k12.oh.us).

A football camp will be held July 15-16 at Alumni Field. The camp runs 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day. For more information contact coach Scott Killen via email (scott.killen@wilmington.k12.oh.us).

A boys and girls soccer camp will held July 22-25 at Alumni Field. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to Noon each day. Contact coaches Haley Brausch or Imad El-Macharrafie via email (haleycbrausch@gmail.com or imad.elmacharrafie@wilmington.k12.oh.us).

A volleyball camp will be held July 29-31 at Fred Summers Court in the middle school gym. The camp runs 5 to 8 p.m. each day. For more information contact Jenna Persinger via email (jpersinger@mtpanthers.org).

