A free tennis camp is being held Aug. 5-8 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

The camp is for youth entering grades 1-6. Sessions for grades 1-3 is 6 to 7 p.m. each day. Sessions for grades 4-6 is 7 to 8 p.m. each day.

Those who attend a full week of camp receives cinch bad, racquet and two grounds passes to the Western & Southern Open professional tennis tournament on Aug. 10.

Registration information can be found on the Internet: www.playtenniscincinnati.org.