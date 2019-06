A youth football camp will be held at Wilmington College June 17-19.

Camp times daily are 9 a.m. to noon.

The camp is open to youth ages 6 to 13.

The camp is held at Williams Stadium. The cost is $70. Walk-up registration will be accepted the first day of camp. Payment of cash or check will be accepted.

For more information contact Robbie Brown via email: robbie_brown@wilmington.edu.