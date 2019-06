COLUMBUS – Regan Ostermeier’s shot put season ended Saturday in the OHSAA Division II Track & Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Ostermeier, a Blanchester High School graduate, finished 13th in the shot put competition. Her best throw was 36-10.75. She also had distances of 35-5 and 36-6.75. This was Ostermeier’s first appearance at the state track and field meet.

