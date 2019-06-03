Jaevin joins Jarron at UC for 2019-20 season

Just like 2012 to 2015, Jaevin and Jarron Cumberland will be teammates.

Instead of the orange and black of Wilmington High School, the cousins will don the red, white and black of the University of Cincinnati.

Jaevin completed the reunion Monday when he transfered to UC. Whether his decision to go to Clifton was based on Jarron’s decision to forego an opportunity at the NBA Draft is not known.

Regardless, the pair is back for another season of college basketball.

Jarron was an honorable mention All-America selection by the Associated Press last season. He earned 2019 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors while averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

A unanimous first-team All-AAC pick by the league’s coaches, Jarron finished the season listed among the league leaders in eight categories, including points, assists, three-point shooting percentage, three-pointers made, free throw shooting percentage, assist-to-turnover ratio and minutes played.

The 6-5 Cumberland scored 657 points in 2018-19, the 10th-most points in a single season at Cincinnati to climb into 20th place on the all-time scoring chart with 1,363 points. During his three campaigns in Clifton, Cumberland has helped the Bearcats compile an 88-18 record in games he has played.

Jaevin started all 33 games last season for Oakland. He averaged 17.2 points and 3.5 assists per game. He led the Grizzlies in three-pointers made with 109. Jaevin made a three-point basket in each game and ranked 13th nationally in consecutive games with a three-pointer.

An 85 percent free throw shooter, Jaevin made 26 consecutive free throws from late November to early December for Oakland. During a career-best 31-point performance against Oral Roberts, he was 15-for-15 at the free throw line.

Jaevin ranked 22nd nationally in minutes per game (37) and three-pointers per game. He also was second in the Horizon League in minutes played while ranking in the top 10 in the Horizon in three-point field goal attempts (second), assist-to-turnover ratio (third), assists per game (ninth), free throws made (sixth), free throw percentage (fourth), points per game (seventh), three-point field goal percentage (second), total assists (eighth), field goal attempts (seventh) and total points (sixth).

Cousins Jarron (34) and Jaevin (21) Cumberland will be reunited on the basketball floor this season at the University of Cincinnati.

Jaevin joins Jarron in Clifton for 2019-20 season

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

