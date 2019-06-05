Jefferson trophies on display

Some of the basketball team’s championship trophies will be on display at the 96th Jefferson High School alumni banquet Saturday at the Westboro United Methodist Church fellowship hall. The banquet will begin 4:30 p.m. with social time. Dinner, catered by McCoy’s Catering, will begin at 5 p.m. Honored graduating classes are the classes of 1939, 1944, 1949, 1954 and 1959, the last year Jefferson had a high school before consolidating with Blanchester High School. Jefferson won the county tournament championship in 1959.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_IMG_2925.jpg