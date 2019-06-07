Noszka honored at council

Long-time Wilmington High School boys basketball coach Michael Noszka was honored Thursday at the regular meeting of Wilmington City Council. Noszka, who led the Hurricane basketball program to a state Final Four appearance and a 227-98 record in 14 seasons, is moving on to become the head coach of Cincinnati St. Xavier High School. In the photo above, Noszka (right) talks with, from left to right, Dana Dunn and Steve Murphy during a farewell reception held in the Robert W. Moyer Community Room. In the photo at the right, Noszka is recognized by Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth during the council meeting.

Long-time Wilmington High School boys basketball coach Michael Noszka was honored Thursday at the regular meeting of Wilmington City Council. Noszka, who led the Hurricane basketball program to a state Final Four appearance and a 227-98 record in 14 seasons, is moving on to become the head coach of Cincinnati St. Xavier High School. In the photo above, Noszka (right) talks with, from left to right, Dana Dunn and Steve Murphy during a farewell reception held in the Robert W. Moyer Community Room. In the photo at the right, Noszka is recognized by Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth during the council meeting. Courtesy Photo | Deeanna Liermann

