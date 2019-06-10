Gerber Collision & Glass wins Harvest of Gold outing

The Gerber Collision & Glass team of Stephen Harris, Jerry Cowin, Lawrence Curtis and Lee Curtis won the 13th annual Harvest of Gold golf tournament at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winning team carded a 53 in the 18-hole scramble event.

The runnerup team was Ames Services and consisted of Chris Brown, Jim Savastano, Doug Little and Russ Richardson.

Other teams, their scores and members were:

• 57 CMH Regional Health: Phil Richardson, Sheila Richardson, Rich Young, Brian Sweetman

• 58 Alkermes, Inc. 2: Joe Cordy, Gwen Hallberg, Don Elkins, Mark Thompson

• 62 Three Retirees Plus One: Fred Ertel, Mike Kees, Willard Self, Bob Ginter

• 63 The Queen’s Crew: Mary Kay Vance, Gary Vance, Danny Mongold, Sandy Mongold

• 65 Ferno, Inc.: Abe Arnold, Marvin Frisco, Ian Bravo, Rick Gasaway

• 66 Worldwide Equipment: Mike Rathkamp, Cathy Bowling, Joe Hulcher, Chad Collins

• 66 Alkermes, Inc. 1: Brandon Andrews, Dan Bergman, Mike Guzzi, Susan Kemmer

• 69 Wilmington Savings Bank: Bob Schaad, Ben Schaad and son

• 71 Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial: Dan Mayo, Michael Mayo, Bryant Brown, Matt Moore

Hole winners were Jim Savastano, longest drive; Bob Schaad, long putt made on No. 13; Rich Young, closest to the pin; Cathy Bowling, 50-50 drawing.

Raffle gifts were donated by Roberts Centre/Holiday Inn, Southern State Community College, First Financial Bank, Clinton County Visitors Bureau, Quali-Tee Design and Plaques.

The hole in one car was donated by Bill Marine Ford. Kerry Steed of Generations Pizzeria was in charge of the grill-out for the event. The Wilmington News Journal donated advertising for the event.

Hole sponsors were Alkermes, AMES/Airborne Maintenance Engineering Services, Bill Marine Ford, Bible Missionary Baptist Church, Bob Groves Tire Service, Buckley-Miller-Wright & Raizk Law Office, Bush Auto, CMH Regional Health, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Donatos Pizza, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fall Creek Friends, Ferno Inc., Presbyterian Church, Fox Trucking & Towing, LT Land Development, McDonald’s Ison Family, Peelle Law Offices, Smith-Feike-Minton Insurance Company, Southern State Community College, Wilmington College, Wilmington Savings Bank, Peoples Bank, Deer Brook Properties.

Donation levels were Silver: Alkermes Inc.; Bronze: Deer Brook Properties, LT Land Development, Wilmington Savings, AMES, CMH Regional Health, Bourgraf Family Foundation, Brian and Kathy Bourgraf.

Other donations were made by Presbyterian Church, Tim and Leslie Rudduck, Dana Dunn, Kevin and Diane Boys, Phil and Vicki Snow.

Gifts were donated by Damon’s Grill, Donatos Pizza, Elks 797 Golf Course, Quali-Tee Design Sportswear, Peebles Department Store, Pastor H. Scott Latimer, Southern State Community College, McDonald’s Ison Family, Merle Norman, Hillsboro, ZT Williams, Eleanor Harris, Dr. Kurtis Summerville.

Also donations of time and energy were made by the Harvest of Gold board, Marque V. Jones, President; Larita Harris-Jones and Yvonner Williams/Taija.

The Harvest of Gold runnerup team, in no certain order, Chris Brown, Jim Savastano, Doug Little and Russ Richardson. The team was sponsored by Ames Services. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Harvest2nda.jpg The Harvest of Gold runnerup team, in no certain order, Chris Brown, Jim Savastano, Doug Little and Russ Richardson. The team was sponsored by Ames Services. Harvest of Gold tournament champions, from left to right, Lawrence Curtis, Jerry Cowin, Leonard Curtis and Stephen Harris, the team sponsored by Gerber Collision and Glass. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Harvest1sta.jpg Harvest of Gold tournament champions, from left to right, Lawrence Curtis, Jerry Cowin, Leonard Curtis and Stephen Harris, the team sponsored by Gerber Collision and Glass.