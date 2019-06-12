Posted on by

FIFA withdraws claim of 1 million tickets sold at World Cup


Young fans wearing Japanese flag hair ribbons sit on the stand prior the start of the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Argentina and Japan at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Young fans wearing Japanese flag hair ribbons sit on the stand prior the start of the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Argentina and Japan at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)


Canadian fans wait for the start of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and Cameroon in Montpellier, France, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)


From left, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, French President Emmanuel Macron, and wife Brigitte Macron clap their hands prior to the start of the Group A soccer match between France and South Korea on the occasion of the Women's World Cup at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)


PARIS (AP) — FIFA has withdrawn a claim that 1 million tickets have been sold for the Women’s World Cup and now says the total includes people paying nothing to attend games, including VIPs and even medical staff.

FIFA deleted a tweet posted on Tuesday that said: “One million tickets for the FIFAWWC 2019 have now been sold!”

The sport’s governing body told The Associated Press on Wednesday that 1 million tickets had been “allocated,” which includes those sold to fans and provided for free.

FIFA says the 1 million total also includes “delegations of the teams playing, commercial affiliates, observers, medical and technical staff.”

FIFA has already pulled back from a claim that 20 of the 52 matches were sold out, saying Tuesday that only 14 matches had no availability.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Young fans wearing Japanese flag hair ribbons sit on the stand prior the start of the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Argentina and Japan at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_123026831-812d76b2ed5b4a55904dc13dc364f361.jpgYoung fans wearing Japanese flag hair ribbons sit on the stand prior the start of the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Argentina and Japan at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Canadian fans wait for the start of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and Cameroon in Montpellier, France, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_123026831-cdbd7124c4ba40a991a31ff25b2abcd7.jpgCanadian fans wait for the start of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and Cameroon in Montpellier, France, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

From left, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, French President Emmanuel Macron, and wife Brigitte Macron clap their hands prior to the start of the Group A soccer match between France and South Korea on the occasion of the Women’s World Cup at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_123026831-ce155b564b3f4fd685dcd29991e4c67a.jpgFrom left, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, French President Emmanuel Macron, and wife Brigitte Macron clap their hands prior to the start of the Group A soccer match between France and South Korea on the occasion of the Women’s World Cup at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)