Ohio Surge 25-7, wins 2 AAU tournaments

Four players and three coaches from Clinton County are part of the Ohio Surge seventh grade girls AAU basketball team that finished season with a 25-7 record and two tournament championships.

The coaches on the Surge team are Todd Runyon (East Clinton), Angie Collom (East Clinton) and Gary Massie (Wilmington). The players are Jordan Collom (East Clinton), Hannah Bowman (Clinton-Massie), Jada Current (Wilmington) and Lauren Runyon (East Clinton).

The Surge played in five championship games this season, winning the Memorial Classic and the Silver bracket in the 34-team GBA Nationals.

The Surge was runnerup in the Panther Classic, the Irish Classic and the 28-team Lauren Hill Classic. They made the semifinals of the state tournament.

“It is amazing to watch these local girls compete and go toe to toe against some regional/national AAU programs,” coach Runyon said.