Post-season divisions change for several county teams

Several Clinton County high school sports teams will be changing divisional assignments for the 2019-20 school year.

Wilmington’s girls soccer team goes from Division II to Division I for the post season based on enrollment figures.

Meanwhile, the Blanchester girls soccer team goes from Division II to Division III. Clinton-Massie remains in Division II.

In boys soccer, Wilmington moves from Div. II to Div. I while Massie and Blan both remain in Division II.

The lone change in boys basketball is Blanchester moving from Div. III up to Div. II. WHS and Massie remain Div. II and EC stays in Div. III.

On the football field, none of the four teams will change – Wilmington in Div. III Region 11, Clinton-Massie Div. IV Region 16, Blanchester Div. V Region 20 and East Clinton Div. V Region 20.

Likewise, volleyball divisions are the same – WHS in Div. I, Massie Div. II and Blanchester and East Clinton Div. III.

Girls basketball post-season assignments will stay as they were last season – Wilmington Div. I, Massie Div. II, Blanchester Div. III and East Clinton Div. III.

