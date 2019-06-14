Wilmington Area Tennis Association (WATA) 10 and under team tennis took place this week at the Wilmington High School courts. Tennis programs continue throughout the summer for youth and adults. Visit the WATA website (wata.jerseywatch.com) for more information. In the photos, Miu Mahara is in the top photo with Elizabeth Miller in the bottom photo.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_TEN_wata1.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_TEN_wata2.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_TEN_wata4.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_TEN_wata5.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_TEN_wata6.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_TEN_wata7.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_TEN_wata8.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_TEN_wata9.jpg

Courtesy Photo | Grant Peelle

