Hall of Fame series gets underway with Saturday edition

The first of six profiles for the 2019 class of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame can be found in today’s News Journal.

Lawrence Casper Boles, a Blanchester High School graduate, leads things off as we head towards the induction ceremony June 26 at the Expo Center on the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

The 22nd annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony is being held in conjunction with the eighth annual Wilmington News Journal Clinton County Scholar-Athlete Award.

The nominees for the Scholar-Athlete Award are from Blanchester Ricky Davis, Olivia Gundler, Emily Hinkle, Regan Ostermeier, Elecia Patton, Sally Schafer, Clayton Schirmer, Savanna Shank; from Clinton-Massie Ty Beam, Jennifer Callewaert, Hailey Clayborn, Logan Fisher, Tyler Greathouse, AJ Houseman, Emily Ireland, Griffin Laake, Corey May, Spencer Voss; from East Clinton Mackenzie Campbell, Kaitlin Durbin, Alex Hughes, Zachary Mitchell, Austin Rolfe, Brittney Wheeler, Taylor Boeckmann; and from Wilmington Rachael Billups, Madi Flint, Tiara Harris, Brady Henry, Mason McIntosh, Emma Schroeder, Jordan Snarr, Cayleigh Vance.

Reservations can be made for the event by stopping in to the News Journal office, 761 S. Nelson Ave., or by calling 382-2574. Reservations must be paid in full prior to the banquet. Cost is $25 and payable only by cash or check. Credit cards will not be accepted.

The lineup for the remaining hall of famers will be Angela Bahr, Alan Ledford, Dan McSurley, Larry Miller and John Patton.

