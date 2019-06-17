East Clinton conducts wrestling, football camps

East Clinton held wrestling and football combo camps June 10-13 at ECHS.
The two programs have teamed up for this annual camp set-up, wrestling coach Doug Stehlin and football coach Steve Olds said.
Athletes start the day with wrestling in the morning for three hours then move on to football in the afternoon for three hours. The camp was for youngsters entering grades 1-8 this fall. Many high school athletes served as camp instructors.
Athletes had the option to participate in just one camp but were encouraged to do both camps, Stehlin and Olds said. A total of 17 athletes participated in both camps.
In the photo, the East Clinton football camp, from left to right, front row, Kyson Michael, Mya Breckel, Nathan Williamson, Connor Hornshemeier, Isaac Mathews, Dalton Fetters, Roy Riddle, Ben Cline, Jaxson Manning; second row, Sawyer Fooce, Aiden McQueen, Declan McCormick, Wyatt Zurface, Preston Behr, Gabe Lightle, Demetri Binegar, Clayton Kimmey, Colton Brockman, Bradean Haywood, Dylan Harrison; third row, Jesse Kessler, Emery Pauley, Landon Brockman, Max Howard, Kylan Floyd, Colt Jamison, Ricky Kempke, Maddix Crowe, Gage Beam, Max Crowe, Liam McPherson, Chris Rider, Barrett Beam; back row, Logan McPherson, Nate Vest, Buck Bolen, Mason Huff, head coach Steve Olds, Jayden Singleton, Adran Baker, Ethan Kessler, Landon Runyon, Todd Wedding, Chris Norman. Not present for the photo Aiden Conger, Wyatt Kessler, Jamison Mathews.
In the photo, campers who attended both the football and wrestling camps at East Clinton, from left to right, front row, Jamison Mathews, Roy Riddle, Jaxon Manning, Dalton Fetters, Landon Brockman, Isaac Mathews, Declan McCormick; middle row, Dylan Harrison, Christopher Rider, Gage Beam, Colton Brokman, Demetri Binegar, Gabe Lightle, Barrett Beam, Braedan Haywood, Ben Cline; back row, high school athlete Ethan Kessler. Nathan Vest also helped with both camps but was not present in photo.
In the wrestling camp photo, from left to right, front row, Otto Pauley, Gage Creameans, Jackson Truman, Roy Riddle, Jaxon Manning, Dalton Fetters, Colton Brockman, Isaac Mathews, Laura Cremeans, Declan McCormick; middle row, Dylan Harrison, Christopher Rider, Jamison Mathews, Mason Rack, Gage Beam, Colton Brockman, Demetri Binegar, Gabe Lightle, Barrett Beam, Landon LeBeau, Breadan Haywood, Ben Cline; back row, coach Doug Stehlin, coach LeBeau, John Cline, Cooper Rack, Ethan Kessler, Michael Horn, Zach Vest, coach Nathan Ramsay. Campers and instructors not in the photo were Ryker Roach and high school wrestlers who helped Nathan Vest and Gavin Denniston.