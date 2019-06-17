East Clinton conducts wrestling, football camps

East Clinton held wrestling and football combo camps June 10-13 at ECHS.

The two programs have teamed up for this annual camp set-up, wrestling coach Doug Stehlin and football coach Steve Olds said.

Athletes start the day with wrestling in the morning for three hours then move on to football in the afternoon for three hours. The camp was for youngsters entering grades 1-8 this fall. Many high school athletes served as camp instructors.

Athletes had the option to participate in just one camp but were encouraged to do both camps, Stehlin and Olds said. A total of 17 athletes participated in both camps.