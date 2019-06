Wilmington’s Olivia Veidt and Clinton-Massie’s Lindsey Carter took part in the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Ohio Underclass tournament Tuesday at Pickerington Central High School.

Playing with the Southwest District All-Stars, Veidt and Carter teamed to face stars from the East, Central and Northwest districts on Tuesday.

The games against the Southeast and Northeast teams were rained out on Monday.

Both players are seniors to-be at their respective schools.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_SFT_carterveidt.jpg