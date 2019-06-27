Heys, Clayborn earn OHSAA awards

DAYTON, OH – Wilmington’s Simon Heys and Clinton-Massie’s Hailey Clayborn were were honored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association and awarded scholarships for their accomplishments recently during a ceremony at the Dayton Marriott.

Clayborn was awarded the George Rise Honorary Scholarship for her 8 varsity letters, and accomplishments in tennis and softball. Heys was awarded a Southwest District Scholarship for his 10 varsity letters, and his accomplishments in cross country and track and field.

Clayborn plans to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University to study nursing and play tennis, while Heys plans to attend Wilmington College to study Sports Management & Communications and continue running.

“The accomplishments in the classroom and through interscholastic athletic competition of these 199 student-athletes represent the best of education-based athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “The District Athletic Boards and OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools are excited to recognize these young leaders. We take great pride in the scholar-athlete program and the student-athletes throughout the state of Ohio.”

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.