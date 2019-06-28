Powell, Hass in Gas City races

GAS CITY, Ind. — Forty non-wing sprint car drivers signed in at Gas City I-69 Speedway last Friday night to try to win the $2,000 top prize awarded to the winner of the second annual Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial.

At the end of 25 laps, however, the winner was the same driver who has won three other sprint car features at the Grant County quarter-mile clay track so far this year, Thomas Meseraull of Waveland, Ind.

Several Clinton County drivers were in races at the Gas City I-69 Speedway.

The 15-lap American Mini-Sprint Association (AMSA) feature went to Jac Nickles of Harrod, Ohio. Polesitter Austin Powell of Wilmington led the first nine laps before Matt Freeman brought out a yellow when he stopped low in Turn 4. Nickles passed Powell for the lead at the start/finish line as the field put lap 10 in the books, and led the remaining five laps to secure the victory in the CTK Motorsports No. 31 sponsored in part by T&D Interiors, NWO, RCS Construction and NBC Steering and Pumps.

Ryan Barr of Piqua, Ohio nipped Powell at the line on the last lap for the runner-up honors. Powell said he got a little loose in the closing laps so he was pleased to finish third. Anthony Hass of Sabina and Brandon Watson of Daleville, Ind. rounded out the top five.

Over the Fourth of July weekend Gas City will switch to a Saturday night format instead of Friday with its Star-Spangled Spectacular on July 6. Sprint cars, UMP modifieds, street stocks, hornets, tough trucks and MMSA mini-sprints are on the card, as is a big fireworks show.

The track also will be in action July 12 prior to its July 18 date that is part of USAC Sprint Week.

Fans can download the complete 2019 schedule and get additional information on the track’s website at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans can also follow it on Facebook (@GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas), Twitter (@GasCitySpeedway) and Instagram (@GasCitySpeedway).

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Tyler Hewitt, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Cody White, 4. Brian Karraker, 5. Steve Little, 6. Evan Mosley, 7. Brayden Fox, 8. Brayden Clark.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. A.J. Hopkins, 3. Matt Goodnight, 4. Anthony D’Alessio, 5. Koby Barksdale, 6. Dallas Hewitt, 7. Zane Hendricks, 8. Brain VanMeveren (DNS).

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Dustin Ingle, 3. Scotty Weir, 4. Luke Hall, 5. Shane Cockrum, 6. Clinton Boyles, 7. Adam Byrkett, 8. Austin Nigh.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. Matt McDonald, 2. Matt Westfall, 3. Paul Dues, 4. Mike Miller, 5. Brady Ottinger, 6. Cole Ketcham, 7. Korbyn Hayslett, 8. Tyler Kendall.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat 5 (8 laps): 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Josh Hodges, 3. Jarett Andretti, 4. Gary Rooke, 5. Isaac Chapple, 6. Max Adams, 7. Corey Smith, 7. Tim Creech.

Non-Wing Sprint First B Main (10 laps): 1. Luke Hall, 2. Max Adams, 3. Koby Barksdale, 4. Gary Rooke, 5. Clinton Boyles, 6. Brian Karraker, 7. Evan Mosley, 8. Korbyn Hayslett, 9. Zane Hendricks, 10. Tim Creech, 11. Austin Nigh, 12. Brayden Clark, 13. Brady Ottinger.

Non-Wing Sprint Second B Main (10 laps): 1. Isaac Chapple, 2. Shane Cockrum, 3. Mike Miller, 4. Anthony D’Alessio, 5. Dallas Hewitt, 6. Cole Ketcham, 7. Brayden Fox, 8. Corey Smith, 9. Adam Byrkett, 10. Steve Little, 11. Tyler Kendall, 12. Brian VanMeveren (DNS).

Jerry Gappens Sr. Non-Wing Sprint Feature (25 laps): 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Jarett Andretti, 6. Tyler Hewitt, 7. Scotty Weir, 8. Josh Hodges, 9. Matt Goodnight, 10. Paul Dues, 11. Luke Hall, 12. Max Adams, 13. Shane Cockrum, 14. Dustin Ingle, 15. Koby Barksdale, 16. Matt McDonald, 17. Cody White, 18. Mike Miller, 19. A.J. Hopkins, 20. Kevin Thomas Jr., 21. Isaac Chapple.

UMP Modified Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Derek Losh, 2. Todd Sherman, 3. Bill Griffith, 4. Weasel Phlipot, 5. Andy Sherly, 6. Clayton Bryant, 7. Jerry Bland Jr., 8. Joshua Hotsinpiller, 9. Tim McCafferty.

UMP Modified Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Ryan Sutter, 2. Andy Bishop, 3. Josh Betts, 4. Aaron Orr, 5. Tony Anderson, 6. Garrett Rons, 7. Jessica Sroufe, 8. Luke Timmerman.

UMP Modified Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Josh Morton, 2. Scott Orr, 3. Shane O’Connor, 4. Bub Roberts, 5. Dillon Nusbaum, 6. Michael Tarlton, 7. Nick Rosselit, 8. Daniel Russell.

UMP Modified B Main (10 laps): 1. Michael Tarlton, 2. Clayton Bryant, 3. Garrett Rons, 4. Joshua Hotsinpiller, 5. Nick Rosselit, 6. Jerry Bland Jr., 7. Luke Timmerman, 8. Jessica Sroufe, 9. Tim McCafferty, 10. Daniel Russell (DNS).

UMP Modified Feature (20 laps): 1.Derek Losh, 2. Scott Orr, 3. Josh Morton, 4. Todd Sherman, 5. Weasel Phlipot, 6. Ryan Sutter, 7. Bub Roberts, 8. Bill Griffith, 9. Shane O’Connor, 10. Michael Tarlton, 11. Aaron Orr, 12. Tony Anderson, 13. Dillon Nusbaum, 14. Andy Sherly, 15. Garrett Rons, 16. Clayton Bryant, 17. Nick Rosselit, 18. Joshua Hotsinpiller, 19. Josh Betts, 20. Andy Bishop.

Street Stock Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. David Short, 2. Mike Fincher, 3. Chris Tippet, 4. J.J. Nordman, 5. James Watters, 6. Larry Persinger, 7. D.J. Holt, 8. Ervin Turner.

Street Stock Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Andy Bishop, 2. Tim Wilbur, 3. Travis Wolford, 4. Ron Flaugh, 5. Mason Bevard, 6. Greg Marlow, 7. Jason Fritz.

Street Stock Feature (15 laps): 1. David Short, 2. Andy Bishop, 3. Tim Wilbur, 4. Chris Tippet, 5. Mike Fincher, 6. Travis Wolford, 7. James Watters, 8. Jason Fritz, 9. Ron Flaugh, 10. Greg Marlow, 11. D.J. Holt, 12. Larry Persinger, 13. J.J. Nordman, 14. Ervin Turner, 15. Mason Bevard.

Hornet Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Alyssa Clark, 2. Jacob Beard, 3. Dustin Franks, 4. Brad Evans, 5. Aaron Dennis, 6. Joey Eastes.

Hornet Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Stevie Clark, 2. Randy Brommer, 3. Kolton Sollars, 4. Robbie White, 5. Jason Spencer, 6. James Headley Jr., 7. Gage Allen.

Hornet Feature (15 laps): 1. James Headley Jr., 2. Gage Allen, 3. Randy Brommer, 4. Alyssa Clark, 5. Stevie Clark, 6. Jacob Beard, 7. Dustin Franks, 8. Joey Eastes, 9. Robbie White, 10. Brad Evans, 11. Kolton Sollars, 12. Jason Spencer, 13. Aaron Dennis (DNS).

AMSA Mini-Sprints Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. Austin Powell, 2. Brandon Watson, 3. Ryan Barr, 4. Alex Cogley, 5. Chris Miller, 6. Matt Freeman, 7. Eddie Mehl, 8. James Moore, 9. Cory Douhan (DNS).

AMSA Mini-Sprints Heat 2 (6 laps): 1., Anthony Haas, 2. Jac Nickles, 3. Ryan Moran, 4. Howard McCormick, 5. Bill Dunham, 6. Jerry Inbody, 7. Chuck Wright, 8. Adam Schmenk, 9. Matt Cogley.

AMSA Mini-Sprints Feature (15 laps): Jac Nickles, 2. Ryan Barr, 3. Austin Powell, 4. Anthony Haas, 5. Brandon Watson, 6. Howard McCormick, 7. Adam Schmenk, 8. Bill Dunham, 9. Chris Miller, 10. Alex Cogley, 11. Jerry Inbody, 12. Eddie Mehl, 13. Matt Cogley, 14. Chuck Wright, 15. Ryan Moran, 16. Matt Freeman, 17. James Moore (DNS), 18. Cory Douhan (DNS).

