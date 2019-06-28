CM grad Williams named to All-Commonwealth Football Team

Clinton-Massie graduate Thomas Williams was named to the 2019 Kentucky Collegiate All-Commonwealth Team, the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

Williams, a senior at Thomas More University, started 10 games last season for the Saints and recorded 77 total tackles, including 43 solos.

Williams, the son of Sarah Williams and Dale Williams and brother of Maggie, earned three varsity letters at Clinton-Massie where he played for coach Dan McSurley. He was a first-team All-South Central Ohio League selection his senior year at Massie and played in the Ohio North/South All-Star Game.

The All-Commonwealth Team designation selects collegiate football players whose leadership on the field and in the classroom has demonstrated the potential leadership needed to carry that success into the game of life. These nominated players represent some of the most outstanding athletes in the Commonwealth.

The awards were handed out to the players during the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony June 21 at the Lexington Opera House.

