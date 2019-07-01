Harness racing July 8-9 at the Fair

Harness racing returns to the Clinton County Fair with race cards set for July 8 and 9.

Post time both days will be 4 p.m.

According to a press release from Thom Pye for the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, Wilmington’s motto is “We honor our Champions” and many of the Ohio Colt Racing Association’s pacing and trotting two- and three-year-old equine champions have made their debut at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

The track’s Speed Committee, Ed Schmid and his team, has honed the racing surface in hopes of producing some exciting and fast miles for the fans.

On Tuesday evening the Spring Haven Farm Ladies Driving Series will be featured as Ohio female drivers, considered by some to be the best in North America, promises to be a fight to the wire especially with newcomers “All that Jazmin” Arnold — now sporting three wins in four starts — and an equally-determined Elizabeth Murphy. Their last two races were decided by a nose and a neck as they battled it out with the other talented female drivers.

Also Tuesday, the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association will be collecting canned goods for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Donate one non-perishable food item at the Racing With The Stars tent and receive a can koozie. Bring in five canned goods and take home a T-shirt that commemorates this 2019 event.

On both days of harness racing, at the Racing With The Stars Tent, to enter in several games being offered by the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association: The Racing With The Stars fan contest puts a lucky contestant into the Wilmington Winners Circle photo as well as receiving prizes that includes a $25 grocery/gas gift certificate.

Folks can also play the popular Text Trivia game from the comfort of their cellphones throughout the evening. Just listen for the questions to be announced and then text back the answers that are found in the race day program.

Harness racing is set for Monday and Tuesday next week during the Clinton County Fair. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_DSC_0506-1.jpg Harness racing is set for Monday and Tuesday next week during the Clinton County Fair. News Journal File Photo

By Thom Pye Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association

Reach Thom Pye via email at tpye@ohha.com

Reach Thom Pye via email at tpye@ohha.com