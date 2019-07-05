East Clinton skeet club team wins state tourney

DELAWARE – Led by Gage McConahay, the East Clinton High School club team won the Ohio Clay Target League State Skeet tournament June 15 at the Black Wing Shooting Center in June.

McConahay scored 81 overall and finished five ahead of teammate Brody Fisher who was second with 76.

There were 205 high school and middle school athletes at the state competition. East Clinton went head-to-head in the skeet championship with Buckeye Valley, a team they had defeated each of five weeks during the regular season. EC and BV were the only two teams in the skeet division of the clay target state championship.

Shane Streber was the regular season standout, averaging 19.5 with Fisher second at 18.6.

In the state championship, McConahay and Fisher led EC but Blake Williams was third with 74 and Wyatt Riddle was fourth with 73. Streber was five with 71. Cade Stewart was next with 61.

East Clinton had 375 as a team in the state final. East Clinton had six of its eight team members compete in the state tournament. Each Astro shooter competed in four rounds of 25 targets.

The East Clinton High School skeet club team, from left to right, coach Bruce Warren, Blake Williams, Shane Streber, Wyatt Riddle, Cade Stewart, Brody Fisher, Gage McConahay, scoring Steve Sharp. Unavailable for photo were team members Carter Carey and Hayden Pirman and assistant coach Evan Cadwallader and RSO Cindy Warren. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_SHO_ecskeeteam.jpg The East Clinton High School skeet club team, from left to right, coach Bruce Warren, Blake Williams, Shane Streber, Wyatt Riddle, Cade Stewart, Brody Fisher, Gage McConahay, scoring Steve Sharp. Unavailable for photo were team members Carter Carey and Hayden Pirman and assistant coach Evan Cadwallader and RSO Cindy Warren. Courtesy Photo