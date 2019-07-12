Wounded Warrior golf outing at Locust Hills GC

The Wounded Warrior golf outing will be held July 21 at Locust Hills Golf Club, just south of Springfield.

The deadline to enter is Noon July 18. Contact Locust Hills Golf Club to enter or for more information.

Cost for golf is $85 per person for the four-person scramble and includes coffee and donuts, along with greens fees, a cart, drinks on the course, lunch, prizes and a donation to the USA Patriots hosting fund.

For questions of to request entry packet, send e-mail to Scott Kuhnen at dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

In addition, the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team will be at Wright State University Oct. 5 for a fund-raiser for the Fisher Houses at WPAFB and Dayton VA, Honor Flight – Dayton, Combat Outpost Robinson and to send a Dayton-area amputee child to the USA Patriots Kids Camp in 2020.