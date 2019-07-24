How low can you go? -7, -8, -9 win Elks outings

Scores of 7-, 8- and 9-under par won the last three Tuesday and Thursday league outings at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

On July 16, the team of Al Hardy, Gary Defayette, Don Sicurella and Denny Kruszka had an 8-under par 27 and won the Senior Golf League outing. They birdies Nos. 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 28: Gary Vance, Rocky Long, Fred Stern, Don Rauch.

• 31: Gary Bishop, Ed Farley, Dave Miller, Jim Luck

• 31: Clarence Cross, Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Dean Hawk, Pete Fentress.

• 31: Herb Johnson, French Hatfield, Carl Wright, Keith Hill.

On July 18, the team of Don Sicurella, Rocky Long, Jeff Fryman and Mike Anderson had three eagles en route to a 9-under 27 and win in the Community Golf League outing.

The top team eagles Nos. 2, 7 and 8 then birdies Nos. 1, 3 and 5.

The rest of the field:

• 28: Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones.

• 31: Don Rauch, Jim Luck, Gary Bishop, Rodney Williams.

• 32: Kenny Hill, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner.

• 33: Pete Fentress, Nick Bancroft, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson.

• 36: Rusty Smethwick, Steve Olinger, Mark Hess, French Hatfield.

On Tuesday, July 23, the team of Gary Vance, Don Sicurella, Don Rauch and Steve Olinger had a 7-under par 29 and won the Senior Golf League outing.

The winners eagled Nos. 2 and 8 and birdied Nos. 4, 5 and 7.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Keith Hill, Kenny Hill.

• 32: Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Mark Hess, Rusty Smethwick.

• 32: Dave Miller, Al Hardy, Gary Defayette.

• 32: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.

• 33: Gary Bishop, Dennis Kruszka, Jim Doak, Dave Buchwalter.

• 34: Gary Newbry, Dean Hawk, Rocky Long, Karen Long.

• 35: D Bullock, Pete Fentress, Jim Luck, Jerry Hatton.