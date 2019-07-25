7-under par 29 wins Community golf outing

The team of Gary Vance, Don Rauch and Gary DeFayette had a 7-under par 29 Thursday and finished first in the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 1 and recorded birdies on Nos. 1, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Doggy Anderson, Herb Johnson, Rusty Smethwick, Bernie Rosenow

• 32: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Clancy Cross, Bill Ross

• 32: Gary Newbry, Denny Kruszka

• 34: Jim Doak, Don Sicurella, Steve Olinger, French Hatfield

• 34: Gary Bishop, Pete Fentress, Dean Hawk, Jim Luck

• 34: Kenny Hill, Kirby Keltner, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner