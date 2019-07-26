EC grad Olds receives Paul Brown coaching award

East Clinton High School graduate Andy Olds was named the 2018 season winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.

Olds retired after last season as the head football coach at Kings High School. He led the Knights for 21 years, 1998 to 2018.

A 2013 inductee into the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame, Olds is the second winner of the award with Clinton County connections. Clinton-Massie’s Dan McSurley won the award in 2015.

According to a media release from the Cincinnati Bengals, the award is given annually by the Bengals to honor outstanding high school football coaches in the region. The award, for Olds, also includes a $7,500 donation to the Kings High School athletic department.

Bengals president Mike Brown presented Olds with the award at the Bengals annual pre-training camp luncheon this week.

“Andy has had a tremendous career, building an impressive winning record,” Brown said. “More than that, he has influenced the lives of many young people. The Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award is as much about that as it is about winning.”

At Kings, Olds won 180 games, 13 conference championships, and made 14 appearances in the playoffs. His Knights went to the regional championship game four times.

He was named conference coach of the year 13 times and Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association coach of the year four times. He was the Associated Press Division II Ohio coach of the year in 2011 and was recently presented the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Football Foundation.

Olds also served as a physical education teacher at King High School for 34 years. He plans to continue his teaching career as a physical education teacher at Kings Junior High School.

A standout two-sport athlete at East Clinton, Olds played football at Capital University, where he also served as a student assistant baseball coach. He earned his teaching degree from Indiana University.

Olds has served as the director of football operations for the Anthony Munoz Foundation for 18 years and as the national director of the NFL Play 60 Character Camps for eight years. Olds also was the Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association president two years.

Olds and his wife, Pam, have two sons, Tyler and Michael, a daughter-in-law, Jen, and a granddaughter, Kaylee.

